Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1,177.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,353,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

