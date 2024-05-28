Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $253.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.46 and a twelve month high of $254.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

