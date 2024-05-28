Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

