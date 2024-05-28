SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

