Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,995,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

