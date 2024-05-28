Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $81.93 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $81,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.