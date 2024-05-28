Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $83,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 356,987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,879,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $252.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $198.52 and a 52-week high of $259.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day moving average of $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.