Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 38,235 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $84,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.46.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.39.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

