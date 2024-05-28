Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $86,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,479.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,330.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,233.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,383,341. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

