Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,136,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,413 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $88,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

