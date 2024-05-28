Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV opened at $532.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.89.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

