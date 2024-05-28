Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 150.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:GHI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

Separately, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

