4,860 Shares in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

