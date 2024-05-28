Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $102.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,726 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $102,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

