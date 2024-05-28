Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $89,000 in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $307.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

