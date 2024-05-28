19,873 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $844.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

