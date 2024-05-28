Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 63.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.1 %

PCRX opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

