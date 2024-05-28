Steem Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Steem has a total market cap of $135.98 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,842,770 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

