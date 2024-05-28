HashAI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $117.07 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $117.07 million and $783,245.19 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00149629 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $719,503.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

