Apu Apustaja Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $262.60 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $262.60 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 314,246,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00079717 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $10,602,029.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

