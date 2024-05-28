Aerodrome Finance Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $195.79 million and approximately $26.69 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,060,464,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,060,464,527.3373549 with 466,731,725.4734268 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.20491973 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $29,313,225.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

