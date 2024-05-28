Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.71 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $98.71 million and $8.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,247.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.00686015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00122135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00210288 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00091586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

