Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.78 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $408.28 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,247.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.00686015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00122135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00210288 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00091586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,316,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,290,741,986 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

