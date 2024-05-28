BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.48 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for about $21.20 or 0.00031062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,833 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 22.57179732 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $19,052,778.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.