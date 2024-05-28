Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $158.81 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00006346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $158.81 million and approximately $32,517.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,148.80 or 0.99854692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011697 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00114230 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.32742387 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $20,492.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

