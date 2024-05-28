Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Cap of $263.73 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $263.73 million and $141.84 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,256,319,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,749,415 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

