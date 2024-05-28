Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $207.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

