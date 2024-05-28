2,495,096 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,495,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 117,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 45,874 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

GSK opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

