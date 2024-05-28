Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 6,712 MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. On average, research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

