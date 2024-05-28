Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,531 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,519 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,745,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after buying an additional 823,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $62,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,641,849 shares of company stock worth $512,849,598 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.