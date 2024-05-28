Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $99.13 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,470 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $99,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

