Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.48. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

