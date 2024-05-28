Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,826 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,471,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

