Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

