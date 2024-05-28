Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $883.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $889.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.50 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.