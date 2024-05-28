Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 95,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

