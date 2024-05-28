Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.