Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,399 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

