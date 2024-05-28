Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 80,749 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.