Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 255.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dropbox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $19,361,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,538,000 after buying an additional 514,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5,263.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 428,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 420,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,955. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.2 %

Dropbox stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

