Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,508 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,917 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXRH opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

