Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $264,806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40,319.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,805,000 after buying an additional 1,037,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after buying an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.