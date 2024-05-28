Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,136 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CNP opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

