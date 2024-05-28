Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

