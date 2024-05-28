Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 50.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.51 and its 200 day moving average is $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

