Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

VEEV opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.39 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.