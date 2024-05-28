Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 156.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $349.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

