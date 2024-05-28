Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,002,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 589.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $391.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.33 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.46.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.