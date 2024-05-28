Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,446 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

