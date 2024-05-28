Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

